Big boost for EWS students! Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces big raise in Jai Bheem scheme amount

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday made a major announcement that could help economically weak students in their aim to succeed in various competitive exams. CM Kejriwal announced a big raise in the ‘Jai Bheem Mukhyamantri Yojana’ amount. The Delhi Cabinet approved to raise the amount provided under Jai Bheem scheme from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,00,000. Along with this the cabinet also decided to include OBC (other backward class) and general category students in its ‘Jai Bheem Mukhyamantri Yojana’

Interacting with reporters during a press conference in New Delhi today, CM Kejriwal explained that earlier the scheme was only for the scheduled caste category students and they were provided with the financial assistance of up to Rs 40,000. However, the same has now been raised. Kejriwal said that a civil service aspirant will be provided Rs one lakh financial assistance for 12-month coaching.

However, applicants need to note that this increase in the amount of the scheme will be helpful for students on one condition. In order to enjoy these benefits, the child should be from Delhi and they should have passed class 10 and class 12 from Delhi only. Kejriwal during his media brief also said that an applicant whose annual family income is less than Rs eight lakh will be able to avail the scheme.

The move by the Delhi Cabinet comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place early next year.

Last week, the Aam Aadmi Party government had launched a scheme under which it would fund higher studies of around 100 Dalit students. Delhi’s SC/ST Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam had said that students who have secured admission to M Phil, PhD, LLM, M.Tech and other higher education courses in foreign universities will be able to apply under the scheme. However, one should be a resident of Delhi and their family income should not exceed Rs 8 lakh to avails the benefits of the scheme, he added.