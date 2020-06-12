BIEAP Inter Results 2020 Today: Andhra Pradesh (AP) Inter Ist, 2nd Year Results on bie.ap.gov.in; Updates

Manabadi BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Inter Results Online (How to Check): The Board of Intermediate Education in Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce results of first year and the second year examinations today (June 12). The result is expected to be announced at 12.30 pm but may be available online by 4 pm. The results can be checked online on bie.ap.gov.in from 4 pm today.

(To be updated)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.