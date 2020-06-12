  • MORE MARKET STATS

BIEAP Inter Results 2020 Today: Andhra Pradesh (AP) Inter Ist, 2nd Year Results on bie.ap.gov.in; Updates

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 8:59 AM

Manabadi BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Inter Results Online (How to Check): The Board of Intermediate Education in Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce results of first year and the second year examinations today (June 12). The result is expected to be announced at 12.30 pm but may be available online by 4 pm. The results can be checked online on bie.ap.gov.in from 4 pm today.

