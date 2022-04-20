Bhutan keen to adopt Delhi govt’s Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum framework, says Sisodia

Bhutan has shown keen interest to adopt the Delhi government’s Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) framework in schools, with the aim to inculcate entrepreneurship mindset among Bhutanese students, Manish Sisodia, deputy chief minister, said on Tuesday. According to Sisodia, an orientation meeting with officials from Bhutan’s education department was held on Tuesday.

“It is good to see that a movement to integrate an entrepreneurship mindset among school students is gaining momentum. It is a matter of great pride for the Delhi Government that the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum will now reach students beyond the borders of India,” Sisodia said.

He further added that since the Happiness Curriculum was launched, the Delhi government has been inspired from Bhutan. “This collaboration will further strengthen the bilateral relationships between the two countries and will give us an opportunity to learn from revolutionary ideas of Bhutan’s education department as well in the field of student assessment, inclusive education and curriculum design,” Sisodia added.

According to the Bhutan education department, the EMC, which was launched in their schools previous year, found it to be a great opportunity to learn from the Delhi government’s EMC model and student-led startup programme ‘Business Blasters’.

“Covid has been devastating for all of us and has taught us lessons of uncertainties. In such a situation it is important for us to teach our children to become professionally sound and prepare them to beat any challenge in life. Curriculum such as EMC will help our students to improve their skills, thought process, and ideas so that they can support themselves and the country,” Wangpo Tenzin, officiating director, department of curriculum and professional development, Ministry of Education, Bhutan said.

