BHU UG and PG Admission Test admit cards out; exams rescheduled: Check details

BHU entrance admit cards out

Banaras Hindu University Admissions 2021- The admit cards for entrance examination for admission to Undergraduate and postgraduate courses at the Banaras Hindu University are out. The National testing agency, the central examination conducting body released the hall tickets today at nta.ac.in and bhuet.nta.nic.in. Some test papers has also been rescheduled, an official statement by NTA said.

The BHU entrance exams will be conducted throughout the country from September 28 to 30 September and October 1, 3 and 4. NTA is conducting the exams through computer-based tests (CBT)/ hybrid (tablets)/ pen and paper mode (OMR based).

Moreover, NTA in an official statement said that since BHU entrance exams are clashing with other major entrance exams, the exams were rescheduled for the interest of the students applying for both. Hence, the entrance exam for B.P.Ed. (Bachelor of Physical Education) has been rescheduled and will be conducted on September 29.

The revised dates for some other courses like B.Ed. – Humanities and Social Sciences, B.Ed. – Mathematics: Maths/Statistics, B. Ed. Special Education – V. I. & H. I. (Mathematics), BSc Ag. /BSc Ag. RGSC, B. Ed. Special Education – V. I. & H. I. (Social Sciences and Humanities) will be announced soon.

For the announced schedule, the admit cards may be downloaded from the said website, bhuet.nta.nic.in. using their application form number and date of birth. Candidates are needed to check carefully the code of the test paper opted for, address/location of the examination centre and the date and shift/s of the test paper in which they are required to appear.