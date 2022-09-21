BHU UG Admission 2022: Registration portal activated at bhuonline.in, selection via CUET scores

BHU Admission 2022: Banaras Hindu University, BHU has started the registration process for undergraduate admissions. The admissions for undergraduate programs will be done through the scores of the CUET UG 2022 exam. Candidates who have qualified in the CUET UG 2022 exams are eligible to apply for the BHU UG Admissions 2022.

According to the official notification, the registration process for BHU UG Admission 2022 started on September 20 and will continue till October 3. The candidates will be able to submit their preferences for courses from September 26 to October 3. The candidates can register for BHU UG admission 2022 counseling using their CUET application number, roll number on the login page. The link for registration is available at bhuonline.in. Candidates can fill up the online application form followed by the easy steps given below.

BHU UG Admission 2022: How to apply?

The candidates are required to visit the official website of BHU –bhuonline.in. Click on the notification that reads ‘BHU UG Admission Registration and Counselling 2022-2023’. Then, a link that reads ‘Registration & Counselling Process – Click here’ will display on the screen. The candidate will have to fill up the application form and upload documents. After completion of the application form, the candidates can check it by clicking on the preview button. Select the completed application form and pay application fee via credit card/debit card/net banking. Then, preview the BHU UG Admission 2022 application and download after final submission.

BHU UG Admission 2022: List of Documents that need to be uploaded

Before starting the Registration, please ensure the following:

i) Must possess the 12th mark sheet & the Subject eligibility, if any

ii) Must have appeared in CUET examination as per the eligibility of specific Course given in UET Bulletin-2022 of BHU.

iii) Only eligible candidate as per the point i) and ii) should Pay Registration Fees.

iv) The University shall not be responsible for any error committed by the candidate while registering and no communication on this behalf shall be entertained

BHU UG Admission 2022: Application fee

The candidate shall pay a non-refundable registration fee. The amount for the candidates belonging to General/OBC/EWS category is Rs. 200/- and Rs. 100/- for SC/ST/PwD. The application fee will be submitted online.

BHU UG Admission 2022 Schedule (Tentative)

1. Opening of Registration Portal 20th September 2022

2. Opening for Preference Entry Student portal 26th September 2022

3. Closing of Registration & Pref Entry process 3rd October 2022

4. First Round Seat allotment & Result Pub 7th – 8 th Oct 2022

5. Result declaration Round- 2- 10th October 2022

6. Result of Round- 3 to 12th October 2022

7. Result of Round 4/Paid seat Round, if reg seat full- 14th October 2022

8. Result of Round 5/ Paid seat Round, if reg seat full- 15th October 2022

9. Paid Seat (2 round) (131/2)/Spot Round others -17th- 18th Oct 2022

10. Mop-up / Spot round (physical presence required)- 20th October 2022

11. Commencement of Classes- 21th October 2022

Important Dates for UG Admission Affiliated Colleges (Arts & Social Scs)

12. Result of regular Rounds 19th– 28th October 2022

13. Paid Seat 29th- 30th October 2022

14. Mop-up / Spot round (physical presence required) 31st October 2022

15. Commencement of Classes 31th October 2022