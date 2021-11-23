BHU UET, PET Result 2021: NTA declares BHU UET, PET scorecards – Here’s how to check at bhuet.nta.nic.in; ntaresults.nic.in

THE BHU had conducted the entrance exams in the months of September and October.

NTA BHU Test Result 2021, BHU UET, PET Result 2021 Released Today: BHU Results 2021: Amid the slew of entrance exams results for the high education, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday morning announced the scorecards of the Banaras Hindu University’s UET and PET exams. These are the entrance exams that were conducted in the month of September and October for admission into the undergraduate and post-graduate coursed of the Banaras Hindu University. Apart from the official website of the BHU – bhuet.nta.nic.in, the BHU UET,PET scorecards are also available on the designated sites of the NTA.

How to download your BHU UET/PET scorecard?

As mentioned earlier, the BHU result 2021 is available only on the official websites. Please make sure to check the site address to avoid any kind of confusion. You may face some trouble while logging in the site due to heavy rush right now. But as the day progresses, things are bound to get better and it would be easier to reach the BHU website.

1: Check the site address properly, avoid any typo – ntaresults.nic.in or bhuet.nta.nic.in

2: Once you are on the homepage, you would see the live links of the BHU-PET 2021 examination and BHU-UET 2021 examination on the right-hand side.

3: Click on the link as per your requirement. You would need your application number that was allotted at the time of filing the form and the date of birth that you have submitted. Make sure these details are correct.

4: Once you key in these details, your scorecard will appear on the screen.

5: Download the BHU scorecard and keep a printout with you for future reference.

Facing difficulty in downloading your BHU scorecard?

While all arrangements have been made by the NTA to ensure glitch-free experience for students but in case you face any trouble in downloading your BHU result 2021 scorecard, you may dial up the NTA helpline – 011-40759000. NTA helpdesk will also address any issue related to wrong details mentioned in the candidate’s scorecard.