scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
FE Electric Mobility Summit 2022

Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya appoints Mandvi Singh as vice-chancellor

Professor Singh, former VC, Indira Kala Sangeet University, Khairagarh, Chhattisgarh, has been made (the) first VC of the BSVV.

Written by PTI
Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya appoints Mandvi Singh as vice-chancellor
Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya offers courses on music education.

The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed Mandvi Singh as the first vice-chancellor of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya (BSVV) in Lucknow.

“Professor Singh, former VC, Indira Kala Sangeet University, Khairagarh, Chhattisgarh, has been made (the) first VC of the BSVV after approval of the Governor,” an order issued by Principal Secretary (Culture) Mukesh Kumar Meshram said.

Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya offers courses on music education in vocal music, instrumental, rhythms, dance, musicology and research and applied music. It was earlier known as Bhatkhande Music Institute.

Also Read

Established in 1926 by Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande, it was declared a deemed university by the University Grants Commission in 2000. It was upgraded into a state university in 2022 through the Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya Act.

Also Read: CM Stalin launches breakfast scheme for students of Tamil Nadu temple-run schools, colleges

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
Education Policy

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.