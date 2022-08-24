Bharti AXA partners with Great Learning to offer PG Programme in Life Insurance Sales

Bharti AXA Life, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises, and insurance company AXA have partnered with ed-tech platform Great Learning, to curate and deliver a postgraduate programme in Life Insurance Sales.

According to the official statement, the programme aims to equip learners with the required skills to kick-start a career in the domain of life insurance and offers a full-time job with Bharti AXA Life upon successful completion. The programme further aims to identify enthusiastic graduates from any stream and provide them with holistic training covering all essential aspects of the insurance industry.

“At Bharti AXA Life, we believe in creating compelling opportunities – both in terms of upskilling, as well as in terms of careers. We received certification from Great Place to Work earlier this year, which is a testament to our sustained efforts. Through our collaboration with Great Learning, we aim to provide an opportunity that enables sales professionals to strengthen their skills further, thereby progressing on their career paths,” Dhanashree Thakkar, head, human resources, Bharti AXA Life, said.

He further added that programme boost the career prospect of candidates. “The programme will help them sharpen their knowledge and gain the requisite competencies for a long and rewarding career in the sector,” Thakkar said.

As per the statement the programme is a 8-month-long course which includes 2 months of blended, virtual, and self-paced learning, with guidance from industry experts and mentors, followed by 6 months of employment with probation.

The statement further mentioned that Bharti AXA Life will provide a provisional offer letter to the selected candidates at the beginning of the programme. The learners will get dedicated mentoring during their 6 months of employment with probation at a Bharti AXA Life branch. Aspirants could be in their final year of college or have up to 4 years of work experience, the statement noted.

