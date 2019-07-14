Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan to offer courses in 10 regional languages

“Learning of these languages will benefit the children of migrants who have settled in NCR region decades back,said NN Pillai.”

The Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan here will offer courses in ten regional languages from the new academic session in a bid to promote the culture and in sync with government’s push for promotion of Indian language. “Language is the vehicle of culture and in order to bridge North-South and East-West emotional divide, we have decided to start teaching of regional languages like Tamil, Malyalam, Kannad, Telugu, Bengali, Assamese, Urdu, Marathi, Odiya and Kashmiri,” said NN Pillai, Principal, Bharatiya Vidya Bhawan.

“Learning of these languages will benefit the children of migrants who have settled in NCR region decades back and will also help those who are interested in knowing multiple faces of our cultures represented by literatures,” he added. BVB was set up in 1938 for preservation and propagation of Indian culture and Sanskrit and has centres across the country besides in London, New York, Sydney, Kuwait, Doha and Abu Dhabi.