Bharat Kaushal, MD of Hitachi India, appointed as chancellor of IILM University.

Bharat Kaushal, the managing director of Hitachi India, has been appointed as the chancellor of IILM University, located in Greater Noida. With a career spanning several decades, Kaushal brings extensive experience and expertise to IILM, propelling it to new heights. As the head of Hitachi India, he has achieved success over the past six years, overseeing a conglomerate of 28 businesses and a workforce of over 33,000 employees. He also leads numerous cutting-edge research and development centers and approximately 30 manufacturing sites, according to an official release.

Prior to his role, Kaushal was the first non-Japanese CEO of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) in India. With over 20 years of experience at SMBC, he held various senior management positions, demonstrating his proficiency in areas such as macroeconomic policy, government advisory, project finance, debt restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions, the release mentioned.

Chancellor Kaushal’s contributions extend beyond the corporate realm. He is a member of the Indo-Japan Task Force (IJTF) and serves as the Convenor of the Financial Strategy Group, addressing policy and operational-level concerns between Japan and India. Additionally, he has provided strategic advice to the India Investment Centre and shared his expertise with the Economic Policy Unit of the World Bank in Washington DC, it added.

With a Master’s degree in International Affairs from Columbia University and an MBA from Northeastern University, Chancellor Kaushal brings a global perspective to his esteemed position as the Chancellor. Under his guidance and mentorship, IILM University has achieved significant milestones and aspires to establish itself as a renowned institution of academic excellence, creativity, and industry relevance. The university offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Engineering, Management, Law, and Liberal Arts, the release stated.

First published on: 20-06-2023 at 11:00 IST

