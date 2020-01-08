Bharat Bandh: ICAR NET postponed, no change in JEE Main exam schedule

While the ICAR NET exam has been postponed, there is no announcement on change in JEE Main exam schedule.

Several trade unions across the country are on strike today except BJP-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS). A number of competitive exams are likely to be affected due to Bharat Bandh today. While the ICAR NET exam has been postponed, there is no announcement on change in JEE Main exam schedule.

The Indian Council of Agriculture Research has said that its ICAR NET 2020 Exam, scheduled for January 8 will now be held on January 11, because of the Bharat Bandh. It also said that only the exam date has been changed, while aspects like the venue, exam slot and time remain the same.

The schedule for JEE Main 2020 (scheduled to be held on January 9) and UPTET 2019 exam remain unchanged.

With the possibility of transport services likely to be affected due to Bharat Bandh, candidates are advised to reach exam centre in advance. The time for the exam has been mentioned in the admit card. “The JEE Main will be conducted as scheduled. We have informed stakeholders well in advance to be prepared for the same,” the director-general (DG) of National Testing Agency (NTA), has been quoted as saying by indianexpress.com.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is also scheduled to be held today. It was earlier to be held in December last year but had to be rescheduled because of the anti-CAA protests.

As many as 10 central trade unions that include INTUC, CITU, AITUC, AICCTU, SEWA, CUCC are participating in the strike along with a number of independent federations Amarjeet Kaur, General Secretary AITUC told PTI.

“We are protesting against rising prices, sale of the public sector (firms), 100 per cent FDI in railways, defence, coal, pharma, animal husbandry, security services, and codification of 44 (central labour) laws,” she was quoted by the agency as saying.