BeyondSkool launches “Education Leaders of India” in Pune

Skill education company, BeyondSkool, has launched the Education Leaders of India (ELI) initiative with the aim to enhance the proficiency of students in critical thinking, communication, entrepreneurship and technology. ELI aims to provide a platform for principals and owners to build a network for holistic development and create opportunities for rewards and recognitions for their students.

The programme kick-started with a conference and Ed-Talk – ‘Catering to Alpha Generation – how are schools adapting to it.’ The session saw participation of over 50 school leaders from renowned educational institutions in the city. The discussion facilitated a collaborative platform where educational thought leaders can share insights and best practices in adapting education to the needs of the Alpha Generation.

The chief guests for the afternoon were on air presenter for Radio One, 94.3 FM, RJ Tarun and S.S. Deshmukh, chairman, the Vidya Group of Schools. The speakers included Siddharth Rajgarhai, chief learner and director – DPS Varanasi, Nashik, Lava Nagpur, Hinjewadi Pune; Zeenat Shaikh, principal, MSB Educational Institute; Kanika Anand, principal, Arise International School, Ravet; Sonali Balwatkar, principal, Akshara International School; Mrudula Mahajan, vice principal, Akshara International School; Bhavana Narsingoju, principal, Symbiosis Jr. College; Ram Raina, director, Cambridge International School; Bhavana Narsingoju, principal, Symbiosis Jr. College; Sunita Rai, principal, Eon Gyanankur English School; Monica Arora, director, Beacon High School; Vishakha Gupta, principal, Beacon High School and Mukesh Tilwani, director, Academic Heights Public School, Chikali Pune and Bachpan Play School, Shivtej Nagar, Chinchwad.

The event was done in partnership with Kajal Chhatija, director, United International School Founder and CEO, EduDrone. “With the vibrant educational landscape of Pune, we aim to contribute to the transformation of education for the Alpha Generation by equipping schools to deliver next-generation skills to children. Our goal is to foster the exchange of best practices worldwide, professional development of our school leaders and enhancing our school system and administration. Through professional conferences, Ed-Talks, newsletters, and referral programmes, we aim to create a vibrant community of educational leaders dedicated to excellence,” Payal Gaba, CEO, founder, BeyondSkool, said.

The Education Leaders of India conference marks the beginning of BeyondSkool’s journey in Pune and showcases its commitment to fostering educational excellence in the region.

BeyondSkool’s comprehensive offerings encompass setting up skill-labs – communication, STEM and financial literacy labs; and delivering with research-backed curriculum, trained teachers and impact assessments.