Beware! Google form for AICTE survey on university exams is fake

AICTE is not conducting any survey on the conduct of university exams. Central government’s PIB Fact Checker has alerted students that a fake message along with a link to a Google form on the said survey is being circulated. According to PIB, there is a Google form that is doing rounds on social media and is being claimed to have been circulated by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The official Twitter handle of AICTE also shared the PIB fact check to assert that it is not conducting any such survey.

The Google form is being circulated among the students of various universities as “Complaints Form”, for the purpose of grievances and complaints regarding the conducting of exams in universities.

The message on the form reads that it is a feedback form meant to be filled by students of all universities, deemed universities as well as affiliated technical universities and polytechnics. It further said that the information provided by the students would help the council to approach the universities and take actions accordingly. The form requires students to fill details in all the fields, including their contact information, which poses a threat to the security of the students since their contact details are being collected by a third party they are not aware of.

AICTE Google form: What to do if you have received it?

If you have received this form, do not fill in any information as it could lead to your contact details reaching a scammer. Moreover, inform the sender about the form being fake so that he can in turn, inform other students and prevent them from filling in their details.

