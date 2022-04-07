Beware, CBSE students! Board warns against fake notice on social media

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has warned against a fake circular being circulated on social media about the final calculation of Term 1 and Term 2 board exam weightage in the final results. The fake circular doing the rounds online shows that the Term 1 exam will get 30% of the weightage, while the remaining 70% will be given to the Term 2 exam. The circular also said the weightage for internal assessments would remain the same. It also said students who did not appear for their exams due to Covid-19 or their involvement in Olympiads/sports events will be assessed on the basis of only their performance in the Term 2 exam.

The board, through its official Twitter account, issued an alert for students, parents, and other stakeholders that the notice circulating on social media was fake. It also pointed out that the board would issue all notices regarding exams and distribution of marks/weightage only through its official website — cbse.nic.in — or its verified Twitter account.

The fake circular emerged after several schools urged the CBSE to reduce the Term 1 exam weightage, alleging that several schools adopted unfair means while marking students. In a letter to CBSE Chairperson Vineet Joshi, the National Progressive Schools’ Conference, an association of senior secondary schools with 195 private schools under its umbrella, suggested reducing the Term 1 exam weightage be reduced to 20-30%. The letter was sent days after the CBSE announced the Term 1 results for Class 10 and Class 12.

A #Fake circular issued in the name of @cbseindia29 regarding Term 1 and Term 2 board exam weightage is doing the rounds on social media.#PIBFactCheck



In a related development, the CBSE has extended the deadline for Dispute Redressal Mechanism registration for the Term 1 exam till April 20. The CBSE board took the decision after some schools informed it that they had not been able to apply within the stipulated deadline, leading to the date being extended as a special measure.