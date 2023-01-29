‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign changed attitude towards daughters, says Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” campaign has changed the attitude of people in society towards daughters.

He made the remark while addressing an event organised by BJP Pradesh Mahila Morcha at Chief Minister’s Camp Office on Saturday.

The state government’s initiatives towards women’s empowerment such as 30% horizontal reservation in government jobs were highlighted at the event. “A state and society can develop only when our mother’s power is strong. Continuous efforts were made by the state government to maintain a 30% horizontal reservation in jobs for women in the state. The bill for 30% horizontal reservation for the women of the state was passed by the assembly. On which approval has also been received from the Governor,” Dhami said.

He further said that continuous efforts are being made by the state government in the direction of women’s empowerment. “Today, women are continuously ahead in various fields like education, sports, social justice and health. The contribution of women in the building of the state cannot be forgotten. The foundation of a developed society can be laid only by empowering women,” he said.

Chief Minister Dhami added that apart from giving 30% horizontal reservation to women in government jobs, schemes such as ‘Mukhyamantri Nari Sashaktikaran Yojna’, Mukhyamantri Mahalaxmi Yojna, Mukhyamantri Vatsalya Yojna, Mukhyamantri Aanchal Amrit Yojna and Poshan Abhiyaan are being run in the state.

“The state government has also increased the number of incentives available under Teelu Rauteli Puraskar Yojna and Nanda Gaura Yojna. Today women are illuminating the name of India till water, land and sky. Last year itself, six brave women officers of the Navy had travelled the whole world by sea. It is a matter of pride for us that the captain of the women’s team is the daughter of the Pauri district of Uttarakhand. The commander was Vartika Joshi,” he said.

