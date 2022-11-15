Bennett University partners with Salesforce for industry-academia collaboration in digital skills

Bennett University has announced a collaboration with Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), leveraging its online learning platform, Trailhead, to equip students with skills of a ‘digital first economy’, as per an official statement. Furthermore, the collaboration aims to integrate industry-specific knowledge into the curriculum and provide avenues for students and faculty members to learn the digital skills needed for the future.

According to the statement, under the partnership, students will have access to certification programmes on emerging technologies; through curated trails on the Trailhead platform which are National Occupation Standard (NOS) certified. Further, Salesforce will provide a Train the Trainer (TTT/Faculty Development) Programme to equip faculty of member colleges with in-demand digital skills.

In addition, virtual internship opportunities will be offered annually in partnership with All India Council Technical Education (AICTE), the statement said.

“Organisations are transforming their businesses through digital platforms and it’s important for the universities to integrate digital skills into their curriculum. Industry-academia partnerships are incredibly relevant to bridge this skills gap,” Sanket Atal, managing director, sites, Salesforce India, said.

Also Read: Avanse Financial Services achieves 3x growth in FY22 as demand for quality education increases

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn