Bengal universities sign MoUs with international institutes at Bengal Global Business Summit

Seven universities of West Bengal have signed 15 MoUs with international and national higher educational institutions (HEIs) during the Global Interactive Session, a part of the Bengal Global Business Summit organised by the state government. The agreements have been signed aiming joint research programmes, knowledge transfer and academic exchange, an education department official said. Bratya Basu, education minister of the state was present in the partnership event.

According to the official statement, four state-run and three private universities made the pacts with five foreign universities and 10 Indian institutes. “We are exploring country-level collaborations, partnerships between regional and international universities and preparation of an institutional framework for promoting strategic partnerships,” Basu said at the programme.

According to the statement, state-run university JU has signed an MoU with University of Warsaw (Poland) for knowledge transfer, academic collaboration and student mobility in social science, and another with Exeter University (UK) for joint classes and thesis supervision in various subjects. JU inked three more pacts with other Indian institutes. Whereas, Calcutta University (CU) has signed MoUs with UCL London for joint research programmes in development of software tools for low cost diagnostics, and with University of Leeds (England) for quality improvement in teaching-learning process. CU has inked the third MoU with University of Warsaw in the domain of political sciences and international studies for student and faculty exchange.

Vidyasagar University has signed an MoU with the Russian Academy of Sciences for development and implementation of collaborative research projects. Presidency University has signed an MoU with Jamshedpur-based Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research in the field of Earth Science for mentoring of research scholars and studentship programmes.

Among private universities, Sister Nivedita University signed an MoU with Okayama University of Japan for development of healthcare industry and knowledge transfer. “We did have many such collaborations with universities in the country and abroad in the past in different fields of science and arts. We will continue to look for future collaborations partnering with institutions known for their pioneering works in different fields,” Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee, vice chancellor, CU, said.

With inputs from PTI.