Bengal to continue online admission for undergrad, postgrad courses

The West Bengal government has decided to continue with the online process of admission to all undergraduate and postgraduate courses. On Saturday, the higher education department of WB said that the process had passed off smoothly on its digital portal over the last two years.

According to the Bengal government, amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the online process of admission has been conducted smoothly. With the necessary infrastructure in place, online admissions would go on, it stated.

According to an official statement, the portal will start accepting applications from July 18. It further added that the merit list for undergraduate courses will be announced by August 16, and for postgraduate courses by October 21.

“It is hereby informed to all concerned that admissions to all Undergraduate (Honours and General) and Postgraduate courses in the State-funded higher education institutions in West Bengal for the ensuing academic session 2022-2023 will be made online,” the notice said.

With inputs from PTI.

