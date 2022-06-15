Bengal govt launches helpline number, e-mail id for students’ credit scheme applicants

West Bengal Education minister Bratya Basu has announced a dedicated helpline number and an e-mail id, to ensure that those seeking loans under the Student Credit Card scheme are not inconvenienced.

Basu stated in the assembly that officials of the department concerned hold regular meetings to facilitate eligible student applicants in getting collateral security free loans up to Rs 10 lakh.

The minister further added 1.19 lakh applications for Student’ Credit Card scheme have so far been received and Rs 521.29 crore worth of loans processed.

An eligible candidate from 10 grade to the post-doctoral level can avail this credit scheme. The loans are repayable in 15 years at a low interest rate.

With inputs from PTI.

