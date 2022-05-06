Bengal government asks private schools to stop offline classes from May 7

The government of West Bengal has asked all private schools in the state to stop offline classes from May 7 and shift to the online mode due to the extreme summer conditions, a school education department official said on Friday.

Manish Jain, principal secretary to the school education department, asked the private schools to hold online classes if they do not wish to advance the vacation time from May 2 as stipulated in a department notice in April, 2022.

“The private schools should not conduct in-person classes in school buildings now in the interest of students as they are falling sick in the extreme heat conditions. Also they should not take any unilateral decision against the statement of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on this issue,” the official said.

Banerjee in the last week of April had asked schools to advance their vacation from May 2 to June 15 in the wake of the unbearable heat wave conditions.

Many of the private schools had decided to continue with offline classes as a series of nor’westers lashed south Bengal districts on successive days of April 30 and May 1-2 bringing down the temperature. The state run or aided schools, however, declared summer vacation from May 2 in line with the government notice.

With inputs from PTI.