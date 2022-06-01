Bengal Edu minister calls for meeting of VCs over university exams

Amid the ongoing agitation by a section of students seeking online semester exams, the higher education department of West Bengal has called a meeting of vice chancellors of all state-run universities on June 2, 2022.

The agenda for the meeting would be entrance tests for undergraduate-level admission in both science and humanities streams.

One of the vice chancellors (VC) stated that faculty members of his university are in favour of conducting offline exams to ensure fair assessment.

Several students of Calcutta University-affiliated colleges, Rabindra Bharati University, Aliah University and Burdwan University had been holding protests in the state, demanding that exams be held online. Many have said that they would prefer “open-book examination”, given the fact that they missed out on classes earlier in the year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

