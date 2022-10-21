Bengal appoints CU pro-vice chancellor Asis Chattopadhyay as interim VC￼

The West Bengal government has appointed Asis Kumar Chattopadhyay, Calcutta University pro-vice chancellor as the interim vice chancellor of the institution, as per an official statement. The move came days after the Supreme Court upheld an order of the Calcutta High Court setting aside the government’s decision to reappoint Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee as vice-chancellor of the university, it said.

Furthermore, in a notification on Thursday, the higher education department said that Chattopadhyay was appointed “to exercise the power and perform the duties of the VC of CU for a period of three months or till the appointment of a regular vice-chancellor on recommendation by the Search Committee or till he attains the age of 70 years, or until further orders.” A search committee has been formed after the apex court’s order.

The Supreme Court on October 11 upheld a September order of the high court which set aside the West Bengal government’s decision to reappoint Chakraborty Banerjee as the VC of the CU after the expiry of her first term on August 27, 2021, though former Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had opposed it.

With inputs from PTI.

Also Read: Diwali will be public school holiday in New York City starting 2023

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn