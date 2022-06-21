Bengal cabinet approves proposal to make CM as chancellor of Aliah varsity

The West Bengal cabinet has approved a proposal to appoint Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the chancellor of Aliah University, an official stated.

The state education department has recently introduced a bill in the assembly to appoint the chief minister as the chancellor of all government-run universities. But Aliah University was left out because it comes under the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department, he said.

To facilitate the move, a Bill has to be passed separately, which will soon be introduced in the Assembly.

In a decision to simplify the admission process in all government and aided colleges, the cabinet also gave its approval to enable the process through a web portal, the official added.

With inputs from PTI.

