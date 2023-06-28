Ben-Gurion University invites applications for M.Sc in Desert Studies

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel has opened admissions for their M.Sc. programme in Desert Studies for the upcoming academic year. The programme is led by the Albert Katz International School for Desert Studies (AKIS) located on the Side Boker Campus of the University.

According to an official release, the two-year thesis track programme is an innovative and multidisciplinary course that is designed to provide an integrated approach and offer students exceptional opportunities to pursue a combination of basic and applied research. The course is taught in English, allowing international students to pursue their careers in the desired fields, and also helps in preparing the students for the globalised economy.

Furthermore, the programme offers Agriculture and Biotechnology of Drylands, Irrigation and Plant Environment, Solar Energy and Environmental Physics, Environmental and Aquatic Microbiology and Environmental Studies as the tracks of study.

The M.Sc. programme will commence in October 2023 and will continue till July 2024. The tuition fee for the MSc programme is approximately $5,000 per year.

Also Read IIMA announces 30 new scholarships for 2023-25 batch

Admission Requirements: