Ben-Gurion University announces to open admission to mechanical engineering

Furthermore, it added that the MSc programme is completed within two academic years, divided into four semesters and taught completely in English.

Written by FE Education
As per the officials, applications are now being accepted for Spring 2022.

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel has announced to open admissions for the MSc programme in Mechanical Engineering, according to an official statement. As per the statement, the programme aims to provide students with expertise and advanced knowledge in mechanical engineering which will help them center their careers and create technologies to meet a wide range of human needs. “Students graduating with an MSc degree are equipped to assume senior R and D positions in the industry and may continue with their PhD studies,” it said.

The fields of specialisation in Mechanical Engineering programme include Robotics, Control, Autonomous Systems, Solid Mechanics, Thermodynamics, Heat Transfer, Fluid Mechanics, Energy Technologies, Bio inspired Materials and Systems, Micro and Nano-Electromechanical Systems, System Design and Monitoring and Particular materials Technology.

As per the officials, applications are now being accepted for Spring 2022. Tuition fee for MSc program is approximately $5,000 per year.

Candidate with BSc degree in Mechanical Engineering or in closely related fields from an accredited institution, at a minimum GPA of 80/100, or, a TOEFL score of at least 85/120 or the equivalent score in an internationally recognised English proficiency exam are eligible for the course. “An international applicant should contact a potential advisor from the Department of ME prior to applying to the MSc programme,” it said.

