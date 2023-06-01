Ben-Gurion University calls for applications for M.Sc. in Mechatronics Engineering

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) in Israel has opened applications for its Master’s programme in Mechatronics Engineering for the fall semester of 2023.

BGU’s Master’s programme in Mechatronics Engineering is an interdisciplinary programne that draws courses from multiple engineering departments, including mechanical, electrical and computer engineering, as well as industrial and management engineering. The programme aims to equip students with the skills to solve complex engineering problems spanning different areas. It provides the necessary tools for dynamic analysis of mechanical systems, forming a foundation for designing and implementing control systems. Students also gain a systematic understanding of closed-loop control systems and learn how to design control loops.

The programne requires the successful completion of 8 courses, which focus on robotics, control, and estimation theories, along with a research project culminating in a comprehensive Master’s thesis. The entire programme can be completed within two academic years, or four semesters.

Applications for the fall 2023 semester are now being accepted, and the program will commence in October of that year. The admission process operates on a rolling basis, meaning there is no fixed application deadline.

To be considered for admission, applicants should hold a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Mechanical Engineering or a closely related field from an accredited institution, with a minimum GPA of 80/100 according to the Israeli grading system. Additionally, an internationally recognised English proficiency exam, such as TOEFL, is required, with a minimum score of 85/120. However, applicants who have completed their B.Sc. degree in an English-taught programme are exempt from the English proficiency requirement. While the GRE is recommended, it is not mandatory.

International applicants are advised to contact a potential advisor before applying to the programme. The BGU Research Portal can assist in finding an advisor. Successful applicants will be assigned prerequisite courses based on their previous studies, and their supervisor will guide them in conducting their master’s thesis research.

The tuition fee for the M.Sc. program inme Mechatronics Engineering is approximately $5,000 per year. However, outstanding students may be eligible for scholarships that cover tuition fees and provide living expenses.

