Ben-Gurion University announces scholarships in robotics for PhD students

Ben-Gurion University (BGU) has announced scholarships for PhD students for ABC Robotics Initiative to advance multidisciplinary robotics research and development. The initiative aims to advance innovative multidisciplinary robotics research at BGU in the domains of agricultural, biological, and cognitive robotics.

The varsity aims to bring together senior and junior researchers from different disciplines, such as robotics, computer sciences, cognitive sciences, neurosciences, biopsychology, and physiology.

According to the university, the scholarship is based on matching from both department and advisor and covers tuition fees and a monthly stipend. The scholarship offers each candidate a stipend amount of 5,544 NIS per month for a duration of 4 years.

Eligible candidates must have completed an MSc or MA degree in engineering, computer sciences, natural sciences, health, management or social sciences with a thesis. Experience in artificial intelligence, robotics, cognitive sciences, and programming is an advantage

Closing date for applications for students that have registered for the upcoming academic year is July 20, 2022. Candidates applying by the above closing date will be informed by September 15, 2022.

