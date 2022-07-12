Ben-Gurion University announces Robotics Fellowships for post-doctoral students

The Ben-Gurion University of the Negev’s ABC Robotics initiative has announced post-doctoral fellowships. The initiative is driven by a vision and a commitment for collaboration and interdisciplinary research.

The ABC Robotics initiative aims to advance innovative multidisciplinary robotics research at BGU in the domains of agricultural, biological, and cognitive robotics. By bringing together senior and junior researchers from different disciplines, such as robotics, computer sciences, cognitive sciences, neurosciences, biopsychology, and physiology, they aim to spark new ideas and research directions.

The fellowship is open only for excelling students having a good command over oral and written communication skills. The scholarship is based on matching from both department and advisor and covers tuition fees and a monthly stipend. The scholarship offers each candidate a stipend amount of minimum of Rs 9,255.60 per month ($2600) for a duration of two years.

The application requirements includes PhD degree in subjects like Engineering, Computer Sciences, Natural Sciences, Health, Management and Social Sciences. Candidates must submit a research proposal on application. Post-Doctoral applicants must fulfil the requirements defined by the department they are applying to and be in the top 20% ranking of their class.

The application should include a CV, a list of academic grades, class ranking, a copy of degree project report, a list of publications, two personal references and one A4 page describing the personal motivation for applying for this position. All applicants must be skilled in both oral and written communication in English and be able to work independently as well as in collaboration with others.

Read also: AAFT Group launches its start-up venture AAFT Online