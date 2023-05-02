BeatO partners with IIHMR-Delhi; launches a course for diabetes care professionals. 

BeatO – a comprehensive digital care platform for controlling and reversing diabetes, has partnered with The International Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR) Delhi – a healthcare research institute, to launch a competitive course – Certificate in Diabetes Education. This 10-week programme is the first-of-its-kind partnership between a health-tech platform and a healthcare research institute in India. The aim of the course is to provide thorough training to healthcare professionals and address the shortage of diabetes care educators in India.

“Diabetes is a significant public health issue in India, and it requires a multidisciplinary approach to manage the condition effectively. This partnership is aligned with our mission to provide high-quality diabetes care to people across India. We are confident that this course will help train healthcare professionals who can provide comprehensive diabetes care,” Gautam Chopra, the CEO, founder of BeatO, said.

The primary objective of the Certificate in Diabetes Education is to equip healthcare professionals, such as paramedical staff, nurses, dietitians, and caretakers, with the essential skills and knowledge required to offer top-notch care to individuals with diabetes. The course is designed to bridge the gap by providing these professionals working in hospitals, clinics, or the community with hands-on experience in diabetes care, the release mentioned.

“Designed in collaboration with BeatO, it aims to equip healthcare professionals with the necessary knowledge and skills to provide personalised care to people with diabetes across the nation. Our partnership with BeatO aims to help pave the way for partnerships between academia and industry in India, which will address the shortage of trained diabetes care professionals in India,” Sutapa B. Neogi, Director of IIHMR-Delhi, said.

