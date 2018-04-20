BARC Exam 2018 Results: How to check list of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre candidates for OCES 2018 at barconlineexam.in

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is all set to release the list of candidates for OCES-2018 who will be called for an interview. (IE)

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is all set to release the list of candidates for OCES-2018 who will be called for an interview. The list will be displayed on BARC official website barconlineexam.in at 8 pm tonight.

Interviews will be conducted in Mumbai (in all streams except for Geophysics and Geology) and Hyderabad (Geophysics and Geology). Those candidates coming from outstations will be provided. two-way AC-III tier train fare, from their residential address. Interviews may likely to be conducted between May 15 to June 15.

Shortlisted candidates will also get alerts by email as also SMS for Interview on provided email addresses and mobile numbers which will also be announced on the official website before commencement process of the interview. Candidates are requested to check the website regularly for updates.

The centre had earlier invited applications from Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates for recruitment to fill up vacancies for the post-scientific officers (Group A post) in January 2018. The online exam was held between March 28 to April 1.

The process of recruitment is called Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates (OCES) and DAE Graduate Fellowship Scheme for Engineering Graduates and Physics Postgraduates (DGFS).