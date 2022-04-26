Banaras Hindu University starts interest-free loan scheme for economically weak students

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started an interest-free loan assistance scheme for economically weak students who face challenges in pursuing education. According to BHU, under the scheme, students whose family hold a below poverty line (BPL) card, or whose parents have succumbed to COVID-19 or passed away and the child is economically self-reliant, will be provided with an annual assistance of Rs 12,000.

The aim of the scheme is to help students complete their education at the university in an uninterrupted manner. To avail the scheme, recommendation from two faculty members is necessary, said BHU. According to Sudhir Kumar Jain, professor, vice-chancellor, BHU, the university will extend all possible help to students so that they could complete their studies. The financial assistance will be an interest-free loan, he said.

As of now, as many as 1,000 students will be given the benefit of this scheme, informed the university. According to an official statement, so far, around 200 applications have come in this regard, and 103 applications have been approved.

After getting employment, the student can pay the loans in installments in two years, BHU said.

The varsity further added that responsibility of paying the loans will not be on the parents of the student, nor on the faculty members, who had recommended the name of the students for the loan.

With inputs from PTI.

