Banaras Hindu University BHU releases merit lists for undergraduate courses – Check details at bhuonline.in

Ending the wait of a large number of candidates, Banaras Hindu University has come out with the merit list for undergraduate courses. Candidates who had earlier completed their registration process can check the official website bhuonline.in. It may be noted that the university has declared the merit list for programmes like BA Shastri, BA Social Science, and BA Arts. The announcement announced the merit list of candidates in a social media post. The merit list contains cutoff marks for every subject. It also mentions categories through which the admission process will be done.

Candidates may go through the following steps to check their merit list:

1) Candidates may first visit the official website bhuonline.in

2) After entering the home page, they will be required to click on the candidate login link

3) They are now required to enter the login credential

4) Candidates are also required to enter the application ID as also the password

5) Next, the candidate will require to click on the link related to the merit list

6) After checking the list, they will be required to download it

7) Keep the merit list safely with themselves in case of need in the future

Importantly, the university is conducting undergraduate admission programmes through the CUET UG 2022 scores. Candidates who qualify for the CUET UG 2022 exams will be able to get admission in the university.

Meanwhile, the university has also started the admission process of postgraduate courses. Candidates have been asked to apply at the official website. Candidates will be required to at least be a graduate to apply for these programmes and also meet other admission criteria. While the last date for submitting application forms has not yet been announced, those who make mistakes while submitting their application forms won’t be entertained. This was the first time that the exams were conducted through CUET PG, which was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from September 1, 2022, to September 12, 2022.