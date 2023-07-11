Bajaj Auto collaborates universities to train students in advanced manufacturing skills

Bajaj Auto, an automobile company, has announced its new CSR initiative ‘BEST: Bajaj Engineering Skills Training’ to transform the lives of the youth in India by providing them with the best-in-class manufacturing skills training. In the launch phase, Bajaj Auto has collaborated with Banasthali Vidhyapeeth in Tonk, Rajasthan and Symbiosis International University in Pune, Maharashtra, an official release said.

Under this programme, Bajaj Auto will be collaborating with India’s top universities and engineering colleges to set up state-of-the-art laboratories that will improve the hands-on skills of thousands of young people, helping them become competent and employable. The training centres will provide advanced skill training to engineering graduates (with both degrees and diplomas) and help address the skill gap in the manufacturing industry.

Bajaj Auto would be providing these training centres with state-of-the-art equipment procured from across the world. In the initial phase of the programme, Bajaj Auto would fund the operational expenses and over a sustained period, gradually encourage these centres to become financially sustainable.

“Every year, more than 12 million people enter the workforce. But with rapid changes in technology, there is a huge gap between academia and industry in making the youth job ready. With a legacy of giving back to society, we are now proud to announce our flagship CSR project that commits to bridging this gap,” Rajiv Bajaj, managing director – Bajaj Auto Limited, said.

The training will focus on four critical modules: (1) Mechatronics, (2) Motion Control and Sensor Technology, (3) Robotics and Automation, and (4) Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing.

The courses will equip the trainees with relevant skills, information, practice (hands-on training), and the mindset to be employment ready. The curriculum will be in alignment with the National Occupational Standards (NOSs) of employment positions within the sector.

BEST aims to support young learners from the economically weaker sections of society, those hailing from backward and disadvantaged areas to enhance their employment opportunities. Beyond providing them with demand-driven skill training, BEST will also create a platform for them to use their acquired skills in the current and emerging technology space. Bajaj Auto would also provide scholarships to disadvantaged students.