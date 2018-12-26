Backlog cleared! UGC, AICTE announce special grant of Rs. 250 crore by HRD Ministry

Clearing the backlog of scholarships, the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) have announced a special grant of Rs. 250 crore by the HRD, said Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday.

Javadekar also added that the centre is “positive” about the hike demand in the scholarship amount by research scholars.

Addressing reporters, the Human Resource Development Minister said that repetitive complaints were made regarding the delay in disbursement of scholarships by the UGC and the AICTE. HRD has “issued a special grant of Rs. 250 crore” and at present, there is no backlog. He also added that from now onwards, the recipients will be getting their fellowships credited on time.

Both the UGC and AICTE offer various scholarships to students.

READ ALSO | APSC Recruitment: Important update for Assam Public Service Commission jobs aspirants

Javadekar further said that the Rs. 4,000 crore are spend by the government every year for scholarships to about 2.5 lakh students which include “JRF, merit-cum-means-scholarship, Jammu and Kashmir scholarship, GATE scholarship and Ishan Uday scholarship.”

Also, a group of researchers held a meet with the minister on Wednesday morning raising the demand for a hike in the scholarship amount for research scholars.

“We are positive about it,” the minister replied.

However, No timeline was specified by him for the hike demand in the scholarship amount.