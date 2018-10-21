Back to pen-paper mode! National Law Universities decide to conduct CLAT offline from 2019

The decision was taken by a consortium of law universities after considering the technical glitches experienced in the past few years. (PTI)

The National Law Universities have decided to conduct a common law admission test in offline mode from next year. The decision was taken by a consortium of law universities after considering the technical glitches experienced in the past few years, The Indian Express reported.

After this move, the students will have to appear in pen-paper mode from 2019. The consortium is also planning to create a question bank to improve the quality of the paper, the report said.

The report suggests that the experts from all the NLUs and other institutions would be asked to contribute to the bank to improve the question papers.

The consortium has also agreed to set up a CLAT secretariat and a permanent website that would function throughout the year from its permanent office in Bengaluru, the report added.

The National Law University – Odisha will conduct CLAT on May 12, 2019. The complete schedule of the exams is expected to be out soon, the report said.