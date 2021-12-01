B2B Ed-Tech and the need for organisations to upskill employees

What challenges did you face while starting up and how did you overcome them?
How does your platform SpeakIn work?
The SpeakIn platform hosts learning in the form of 1:1 coaching, live learning sessions, e-learning modules, blogs and podcasts. Employees of our client organisation can log in on SpeakIn and get customised learning in any format they choose.
What are you doing at the value addition front to make your platform more exciting?
To provide more value to our clients, we are deploying advanced recommendation systems using inputs from their L&D leadership, usage history and current trends that allow for the most relevant and impactful learning.
What is the one thing that sets you apart from your competitors?
What sets SpeakIn apart from its competitors is the multi-modal blended learning format on a single platform. This allows to hyper-customize the content as per the needs while at the same time, scale it across a client organisation.
Please tell us about the funds you are raising and how they are going to help your business model?
With the next round of funding, we will utilise the investment in building a product that meets global standards and at the same time invest in marketing and brand building in international markets to broaden our reach.
Going forward, what will be your major focus areas? What are your expansion plans?
The major focus area going forward would be international expansion into markets like the MENA and APAC regions. We are already gaining significant traction and we plan to further plan to go deeper in these regions with localised content and learning modes.
