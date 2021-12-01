  • MORE MARKET STATS

B2B Ed-Tech and the need for organisations to upskill employees

By: |
December 01, 2021 5:51 PM

The pandemic-induced learning crisis and the Fourth Industrial Revolution have made it necessary to re-imagine education and align it with the unprecedented technological transformation. Financial Express Online caught up with Deepshikha Kumar, founder of SpeakIn and an ISB and Wharton alumni and an award-winning woman leader to talk about SpeakIn, B2B Ed-Tech and the need for organisations to upskill employees. Excerpts:
Please tell us about the journey of SpeakIn.

SpeakIn started off as a network of real experts, not just celebrities, where we engaged them in on-ground speaking sessions, training and events. During the pandemic, we pivoted to an online model and incorporated content in other formats – videos, blogs, podcasts. Today, the SpeakIn platform all these modes of learning with over 18000 experts

What challenges did you face while starting up and how did you overcome them?

The biggest challenge during starting up was to productise a service like expertise that was opaque, manual and riddled with information asymmetry. Through multiple iterations, customer and expert feedback, and our understanding of our domain, we were able to build a product that solves for all these issues.

How does your platform SpeakIn work?

The SpeakIn platform hosts learning in the form of 1:1 coaching, live learning sessions, e-learning modules, blogs and podcasts. Employees of our client organisation can log in on SpeakIn and get customised learning in any format they choose.

What are you doing at the value addition front to make your platform more exciting?

To provide more value to our clients, we are deploying advanced recommendation systems using inputs from their L&D leadership, usage history and current trends that allow for the most relevant and impactful learning.

Deepshikha Kumar, Founder & CEO, SpeakIn

What is the one thing that sets you apart from your competitors?

What sets SpeakIn apart from its competitors is the multi-modal blended learning format on a single platform. This allows to hyper-customize the content as per the needs while at the same time, scale it across a client organisation.

Please tell us about the funds you are raising and how they are going to help your business model?

With the next round of funding, we will utilise the investment in building a product that meets global standards and at the same time invest in marketing and brand building in international markets to broaden our reach.

Going forward, what will be your major focus areas? What are your expansion plans?

The major focus area going forward would be international expansion into markets like the MENA and APAC regions. We are already gaining significant traction and we plan to further plan to go deeper in these regions with localised content and learning modes.

Stock Market

