The pandemic-induced learning crisis and the Fourth Industrial Revolution have made it necessary to re-imagine education and align it with the unprecedented technological transformation. Financial Express Online caught up with Deepshikha Kumar, founder of SpeakIn and an ISB and Wharton alumni and an award-winning woman leader to talk about SpeakIn, B2B Ed-Tech and the need for organisations to upskill employees. Excerpts:

Please tell us about the journey of SpeakIn.

SpeakIn started off as a network of real experts, not just celebrities, where we engaged them in on-ground speaking sessions, training and events. During the pandemic, we pivoted to an online model and incorporated content in other formats – videos, blogs, podcasts. Today, the SpeakIn platform all these modes of learning with over 18000 experts What challenges did you face while starting up and how did you overcome them?