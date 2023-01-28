IGNOU launches MA programme in Environmental Studies – Check eligibility, steps to apply and more here

IGNOU 2023: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on January 27 (Friday) launched MA in Environmental Studies programme. This programme will start from the January 2023 session. All those candidates who are interested can apply for the same at the official website – ignou.ac.in.

According to a press release, the MA in Environmental Studies programme has been released with an aim to generate awareness of various environmental concerns amongst the people. This programme has been designed with a modular Approach. The candidates, after completing the course will be eligible to receive Post Graduate Diploma in Environmental Studies.

MA in Environmental Studies: Eligibility

In order to apply for this programme, candidates need to have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline of Science/Engineering/AgricultureSciences / Forestry / Veterinary Science from any recognized University.

ALSO READ | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Adopt ‘digital fasting’, create ‘no technology’ room: Key takeaways from PM Modi’s address

IGNOU 2023 Registration: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Once you land on the home page, click on the option ‘Register Online’ which will be followed by a ‘Fresh Admission’ link.

Step 3: Next, select the option ‘Click Here for new registration’.

Step 4: Fill up the IGNOU Application Form 2023.

Step 5: Fill out the programme details and submit the educational qualification details.

Step 6: Select the mode of getting the study material.

Step 7: Uploading of documents and submitting them.

Step 8: Download the form and take a print out for further use.

The fee structure for MA in Environmental Studies program is Rs 7500 per year + Rs 300 in the first year.

According to a report by The Indian Express, this programme will help students in grasping knowledge about the day-to-day environmental problems. The learners will also be exposed with theoretical knowledge involved in air, water and soil pollution and monitoring systems, to emphasize the principles and practices involved in sustainable natural resources management among other things.

ALSO READ | Sisodia writes to DU VC over ad hoc teachers being ‘displaced’