B.Sc Nursing Admissions at AFMS 2022: NTA extends NEET-UG application dates

NEET-UG Admissions 2022: The application window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate has been extended again. The National Testing Agency has extended has notified that candidates can now apply latest by May 20 on neet.nta.nic.in. The deadline for applications was May 15 earlier.

The deadline for the application process has been extended in response to the Director-General of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) request.

“In continuation of the Public Notices dated: 01 May 2022 and 05 May 2022, and in view of the request received from the Office of Director General Armed Forces Medical Services, it has been decided to further extend the last date for submission of Application Forms of NEET (UG) – 2022,” NTA said in the notification

From this year onwards, those who want to study BSc Nursing at AFMC medical colleges will have to take the entrance exam. Only female candidates who have passed 10+2 examinations with Physics, Chemistry and Biology are eligible to apply. They should have scored an aggregate of not less than 50 % marks in the final exams and should have passed the exam on the first attempt.The students undergoing BSc nursing training will be granted permanent and Short Service Commission at a ratio of 60:40 based on their merit. The short service commission students are required to execute a bond of an agreement to serve in the Military Nursing Service for a minimum period of 5yrs on successful completion of the course