Azent Overseas Education announces plans to hire 250 people by March 2023

Overseas education consultancy firm, Azent Overseas Education has announced plans to double its workforce to 500 by March, 2023. “With western universities fully opened, we’re getting lots of enquiries from students/parents now and we are highly short-staffed to handle the load,” Priyanka Nishar, founder and managing director of Azent, said. Currently the company claims to have a workforce of 250 people.

According to her, hiring will be across all operational departments such as trainers, counsellors, advisors, marketing and sales, and content.

The company claims to have begun its operations in July 2019, but soon came the pandemic and real work started only in 2022. Furthermore, Azent claims to focus on students looking to pursue higher education in the US, Canada, Britain and Australia, having counselled over 35,000.

According to her, the company’s revenue comes from the advisory fee charged to the universities or colleges and it currently claims to be at breakeven. In addition, the firm claims to charge Rs 30,000 from each of the students seeking to get admission in Ivy League colleges while other students pay a nominal amount as administrative charges.

With inputs from PTI.

