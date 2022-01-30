AYUSH NEET-UG Counseling 2021: Registrations begins, check details here

The AYUSH counselling 2021 for All India Quota (AIQ) will take place in four rounds — AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round or Round 3, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

The wait is officially over. Those interested in the (AYUSH) NEET UG Counseling sessions of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homeopathy, can do so, by applying on the official website: aaccc.gov.in. The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee will continue the registration process till February 3rd.

The locking facility and choice filling process have kick started from today onwards (January 30, 2022). The next step, allotment processing would take place on February 4, and the result will most likely be out on February 5. Following this, reporting would take place from February 7 to February 14.

How to register for AYUSH NEET UG Counseling 2021

Step 1: Visit the official site: aaccc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “UG counselling link” available on the home page.

Step 3: Now click on online registration.

Step 4: Enter the required details such as registration dates and click on submit.

Step 5: Key in the details of the application form– Counselling service, roll number, gender, email id (active one).

Step 6: Pay the application fees, and click on submit.

Step 7: Candidates are advised to take a print out and save it for future reference.

