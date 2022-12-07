PM to announce three national Ayush institutes on Dec 11

Three national Ayush institutes to be announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11 which includes All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa; National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Ghaziabad; and National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH), Delhi, as per an official statement.

According to the statement, the three institutes will create 400 additional seats for students in UG, PG and doctoral courses, he said, adding 550 additional beds in these three streams will also be added.

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa, will provide the highest quality facilities for UG, PG and post-doctoral streams in education and patient care services through Ayurveda system of medicine.

Furthermore, the institute aims to focus on research, international collaborations and facilitate affordable Ayush services for the larger community, Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday, December 7, 2022. As per the statement, Sonowal also gave details of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) in Goa’s Panjim, which will showcase the scientificity, efficacy, and the strength of Ayush System of Medicines at Global level.

It will be developed into a wellness hub of Ayurveda promoting Medical Value Travel (MVT) and will function as a model centre for international and national collaboration for academic and research purposes, Sonowal said.

The National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH), Delhi, is to be established in northern India for developing the Homoeopathic system of medicine and to provide healthcare facilities, he said. He further added that it will work to mainstreaming and integrate Ayush healthcare services with modern medicines and encourage research and development to evolve into a national institute of repute, he added.

The National institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Ghaziabad will be a satellite Centre of the existing National Institute of Unani Medicine, Bangalore.

It will be the first such institute in Northern India and cater to the patients around Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other states of India as well as foreign nationals under MVT, the minister said.

