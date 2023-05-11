AYUDH launches awareness programme for C20 among university students

AYUDH, the youth wing of Mata Amritanandamayi Math, has launched a nationwide campaign across top universities in the country to educate students about Civil 20 (C20), one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20 which provides a platform for Civil Society Organizations (CSO) around the world to voice people’s aspirations to the world leaders in G20.

As part of the initiative, the national coordination team of AYUDH is organizing a series of programmes called “Samajshala” at top educational institutions across various cities to raise awareness about the benefits of C20 for students and youth and inspire them to know more about its Working Groups and become active citizens.

The programmes are being launched by vice-chancellors of various universities for students. “The great works done by Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma) are extremely inspiring for everyone in all walks of life. All the initiatives of Mata Amritanandamayi Math and its commitment to create a positive impact in society have inspired many young individuals to take up leadership roles and work towards building a sustainable future,” vice chancellor of a top Odisha university said.

“The C20 offers various opportunities for young people to get involved, such as policy advocacy, research, and networking. Participants at our Samajshala programmes are gaining valuable skills and knowledge which can help them in their future careers and personal lives. The programmes also help students develop a sense of social responsibility and empathy, which can have a positive impact on their communities and the world at large,” Brahmacharini Amritatmika Chaitanya, national coordinator, AYUDH, said.

AYUDH claims to have conducted the Samajshala programmes for 25,000 students so far across 10 states and will be completing the programmes in all states of India before C20 final Summit in Rajasthan.

The Govt of India has assumed the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023. The pinnacle of events is on September 9-10, 2023, when the G20 Leaders’ Summit will take place in Delhi at the level of Heads of State and Government. Engagement Groups, comprising non-government participants from each G20 member, provide recommendations to the G20 leaders and contribute towards the policy-making process. Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma) is currently the Chair of the Civil 20 Engagement Group (C20).

