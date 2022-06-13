AWS announces opportunity in ML for students in higher education institutions in India

Amazon Web Services (AWS) in collaboration with Intel has announced the launch of the AWS DeepRacer Student League 2022 in India to introduce machine learning (ML) to students in higher education. This is the second AWS DeepRacer initiative focused on students in India after the AWS DeepRacer Women’s League in 2021, and is being conducted with support from the Ministry of Education and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The AWS DeepRacer Student League 2022 is open to students above 18 years who are currently enrolled in higher educational institutions in India. The initiative aims to enable participants to learn about reinforcement learning, a technique within the realm of ML, using a game-based approach.

Participants will get access to relevant educational material and an opportunity to train and test reinforcement learning models, and compete in the virtual racing competition. As participants advance through the competition, they will have an opportunity to experiment with AWS ML services such as Amazon SageMaker and AWS RoboMaker.

The AWS DeepRacer Student League will consist of three rounds, preliminary round, semi-final round, and the grand finale. In the preliminary round, participants will get global exposure as they will compete on the AWS DeepRacer student platform. The first prize winner of the competition will gain a direct entry into the AWS Global DeepRacer Student Championship Cup, and an Amazon voucher worth Rs 1,00,000.

The top 100 students will have an opportunity to undergo assessments and get shortlisted for interviews with AWS Partners. Besides this, top students from underserved or underrepresented communities will be considered for the AWS AI ML Scholarship, presented by AWS, Intel, and Udacity, which will provide 2500 students from around the world with educational content, career mentorship programs and Udacity Nanodegree scholarships.

