Avidii plans to recruit Tutors in India and increase headcount by 50%

Avidii, a Switzerland-based ed-tech platform, is actively hiring tutors in India as part of its expansion strategy. With over 400 tutors already onboarded across the country, Avidii aims to recruit an additional 200 tutors to cater to the rising regional demand and increase its headcount by 50% in the next two months of Q2.

The platform is experiencing a surge in demand from students seeking regional tutors proficient in Bengali, Assamese, Marathi, Kannada, and Hindi, an official release said. The platform’s focus on localised educational support will provide a new earning opportunity for a huge number of tutors in India, it added.



Avidii offers access to expert tutors, specialising in subjects such as Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Commerce, and Arts. The platform caters primarily to students between the ages of 11 and 18, under various educational boards, including CBSE, ICSE, and State Boards.

Additionally, the company offers a work-from-home option, allowing tutors from different states to contribute to the learning ecosystem, thereby creating numerous employment opportunities across India.



“We are experiencing a strong surge in demand for our on-demand platform. Interestingly, there is raised demand from parents and students for regional language-based tutors. To cater to this demand, we are hiring aggressively, and intend to increase our Tutor headcount by 50% in Q2FY24. Currently, we offer educational support through Tutors in Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Marathi, Kannada and English, and we plan to hire tutors proficient in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, in the near future. Our expansion plan involves acquiring one million users by the end of this year.” Deepak Subbarao, co-founder, Avidii, said.