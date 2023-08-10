Avidii launches an olympiad; aims to empower students, provide financial scholarship.

Avidii, an ed-tech platform, has introduced an olympiad event in partnership with the West Bengal Headmasters Association (WBHA), commencing in August 2023. The initiative is designed to uplift students hailing from marginalised backgrounds in the eastern Indian states of Assam and West Bengal. The olympiad is scheduled to take place in 150 schools across the eastern region. Avidii has joined forces with institutions including Scordemy, Lalan Coaching Classes, School on Web and School e-diary, all working collaboratively to ensure the seamless execution of this olympiad, according to an official release.

“The Olympiad aims to provide students with a powerful tool that can uplift students’ lives, open doors to higher education, and get exposure to the competitive world, thereby sharpening their learning skills at the national and international levels to bring about a transformative impact in the long run on their socio-economic conditions. The programme aims to foster an environment in which students from economically backward communities can thrive, fulfil their aspirations, and become change agents in their circles,” Deepak Subbarao, co-founder, Avidii, said.

The primary target of the olympiad is to comprise students grappling with socio-economic challenges and restricted entry to high-quality education. Through its concerted efforts, the olympiad endeavours to bridge educational and socio-economic disparities, striving to level the playing field and bestow equal prospects. Its ultimate goal is to empower these students, enabling them to transcend the cycle of marginalisation, the release mentioned.

The programme aims to go beyond academics by offering mentorship from partners like Avidii, Scordemy, Lalan Coaching Classes, School on Web and School e-diary over a month. It intends to ensure holistic student development, including emotional aspects. Top performers in the olympiad get scholarships, relieving financial burden and fostering personal growth. Avidii and partners provide ongoing support, helping with preparation and mentorship for a year, as per the release.