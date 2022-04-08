AVGC taskforce to form curriculum structure for higher studies in the same domains

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday constituted AVGC task force, which will recommend a national curriculum framework for higher studies in these segments.

The task force will work towards bringing out graduate, postgraduate and doctoral courses and will also be responsible for framing a national AVGC policy. It will submit its first action plan within 90 days.

“The creation of an AVGC promotion task force with the participation of the Government of India, state governments and key industry players will provide focused thrust for the growth of the sector by driving institutional efforts to guide policies, establish standards for AVGC education in India, actively collaborate with industry and international AVGC institutes, and enhance the global positioning of the Indian AVGC industry,” the ministry said.

The AVGC taskforce will be headed by the Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and will include secretaries of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

It will also include heads of education bodies such as the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), governments of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana, the National Council of Educational Research and Training, and representatives of industry bodies – Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and Confederation of Indian Industry.

Additionally, the taskforce will facilitate initiatives to impart skills in collaboration with vocational training centres, and academic institutions, boost employment opportunities while encouraging promotion and market development activities to extend the global reach of Indian AVGC Industry.

The announcement to set up this task force was made in the Union Budget 2022-23 to build domestic capacity to serve Indian markets and the global demand.

Read also: IGDTUW signs MoU with Malaysian university to promote bilateral research opportunities