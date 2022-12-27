AVGC taskforce recommends a slew of courses; Education Ministry to create short term programmes

The Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic (AVGC) task force which presents its recommendations besides two draft policies – one at a central level and a model policy for states, on Monday stated that the growth of the industry depends on two key pillars – education and skills. In its recommendations the task force has suggested that by 2025, the Education Ministry plans to replace all existing AVGC programmes with new undergraduate, postgraduate degree and diploma courses on graphic arts, creative arts and science, cinematic arts, and experiential arts among others. “We also plan to implement courses of short duration from six months to one-to two years. Further the education institutes can explore courses on AVGC on SWAYAM, and can also claim credit, later,” K Sanjay Murthy, secretary – higher education, Ministry of Education, said on Monday.

In line with that, the undergraduate courses are expected to be a four-year programme in Choice Based Credits System (CBCS) structure. The education ministry may draft guidelines on the credit banks as mentioned in the National Education Policy, it further added. “This will be beneficial for forming a mechanism to transfer credit of a three-year diploma after 10th grade into UG programs for students seeking admission to degree courses,” the taskforce report said.

Interestingly, as per the draft policy, subjects to enhance creative skills such as observation skills, understanding moving images, understanding visual language, colour theory, introduction to art and design, performing arts, music awareness, are expected to be introduced at primary school level (Kindergarten to fifth standard). It has been suggested that the MoE may advise the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to create an academic curriculum on disciplines relevant to AVGC.

In addition, between standard 6th to 12th, schools will be advised to adopt curriculum on foundational media and entertainment learning, creative thinking, local and folk art forms, communication education, narrative arts, performing arts, foundational learning in media ethics. “Schools should be encouraged to establish a Media and Entertainment studio/ labs, in addition to Computer Labs, within their premises to give students exposure to the industry,” the draft policy stated.