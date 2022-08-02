Avery Dennison partners with Magic Bus Foundation for adolescent education programme

Avery Dennison has partnered with Magic Bus India Foundation for adolescent education program which is aimed to benefit close to 2000 adolescents between sixth to eigth grade in seven schools of Rabupura and Muradgadhi village in Greater Noida near the company’s factory in Muradgadhi.

Under the programme, three community learning centers will be opened at the targeted location. Through each center, the project will support 180 children and help them to scale up their knowledge in Numeracy and Literacy.

“The initiative as it aims to make the youngsters self-sufficient, collaborative, agile, flexible and develop a mindset which is inclined towards innovation, creativity, reasoning and analytical thinking. This initiative is also in sync with the central government’s vision of ensuring the education of youngsters for a better and brighter future. We will continue to come up with such initiatives in the future as well,” Rohit Khandelwal, human resource director- South Asia, Avery Dennison said.

The project will enable first-generation adolescent learners studying in government schools to demonstrate increased perceived self-efficacy and resilience. It will also allow improved parental support and participation in school education through activating and strengthening School Management Committees (SMCs). The project will collaborate with the schools and community to address the twin domains of life skills and work readiness alongside creating an enabling environment.

Some of the benefits of the adolescent education programme to the students include improved life skills, improved interest in learning, Improved employability skills that is communication, problem-solving, teamwork among others.

