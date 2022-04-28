Avantor Foundation aims to enable an environment of learning for students with STEM programming

American India Foundation, an Avantor Foundation grantee, is to establish the STEM based programmes through the Digital Equalizer Program. The collaborative initiative will include 15 schools in Thane district of Maharashtra impacting 3,000 students and 48 teachers Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

The program aims to enable an environment of learning that emphasizes conceptual understanding. As part of this program, Avantor employees will be volunteering at the area schools to mentor and inspire students to pursue STEM careers.

“Our support of the education system in India will empower students with a greater understanding of the scientific approach and the ability to face challenges in the real world. Through the Foundation support and associate volunteerism, we are driving science for goodness in the community,” Christophe Couturier, executive vice president, Asia, Middle East and Africa at Avantor.

The launch of the programme took place at Dhanaji Nanaji Choudhary Multipurpose High School and Junior College, Dombivali, Thane, Maharashtra. Amit Sehgal, Avantor India Managing Director, inaugurated the first STEM lab set up in the school and officiated the program roll-out.

The program is devised to develop skills like observation, use of scientific tools, design research questions, plan for the research study, data collection, data analysis and presentation especially in Biology and Chemistry. It will also focus on developing scientific temperament and critical thinking by creating an enabling environment for children in schools.

“AIF is driven by the mission to improve lives of people in India with a special focus on women, children and youth. Our partnership with Avantor Foundation aims to create an enabling environment for children through rigorous STEM interventions across 15 Government Schools of Maharashtra. Designed to develop scientific temperament and critical thinking through AIF’s Digital Equalizer Program delivery model, the intervention will create boundless opportunities for students through deep and high impact engagement in the field of STEM education,” Mathew Joseph, Country Director – American India Foundation (AIF), said.

With inputs from PTI.

