Avanse Financial Services partners with NSDC to enable financial solutions for skill development

Avanse Financial Services has partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to provide easy, fast, and affordable financing solutions for the youth of the country who are interested in fulfilling their skilling requirements.

This partnership is aimed to fulfil skilling requirements of eight to 10 lakh aspirants in the next five years. It will further assist Avanse Financial Services in creating an empowered workforce in India with the help of the institutions affiliated with NSDC through a result-oriented framework that corresponds with the need of the industry.

“Skill development is extremely crucial, as it can contribute to structural transformation and economic growth by enhancing employability and labour productivity. India is one of the youngest countries in the world, with more than 62% of the population in the working-age group and more than 54% of the total population below 25 years of age. This creates a large pool of human resources with high-untapped potential for development,” Amit Gainda, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), Avanse Financial Services said.

“Access to finance is critical for democratisation of education and skills. Partnerships with NBFCs such as Avanse Financial Services help NSDC move one step closer towards its core purpose, ‘Skills4All, Anytime, Anywhere’, as it helps achieve financial inclusion of those sections of our society who otherwise can’t imagine acquiring skills for new age employment or entrepreneurship opportunities in India or overseas,” Ved Mani Tiwari, chief operating office and Officiating CEO, NSDC stated.

